UPMC Health Plan Joins the Population Health Alliance
One of the fastest-growing health plans joins the national population health leadership networkWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that UPMC Health Plan (upmchealthplan.com) has joined the organization as a member. UPMC Health Plan offers a full range of health insurance products that support the needs of their more than 3.9 million members across Pennsylvania. Products include, Medicare, Special Needs, Medical Assistance, CHIP, and behavioral health coverage, as well as employee assistance, and workers’ compensation products that are offered nationally through Workpartners.
As part of the UPMC integrated health care delivery system, UPMC Health Plan is committed to providing its members access to better health, more financial security, and the peace of mind they deserve. UPMC Health Plan partners with UPMC and community network providers to produce a combination of knowledge and expertise that provides the highest quality care at the most affordable price.
“Population health combines analytics, operations, and informatics in disciplined pursuit of putting health within equal reach of all,” said Ellen Beckjord PhD, MPH, Associate Vice President Population Health and Clinical Transformation at UPMC Health Plan. “Population health is at the heart of everything we do at UPMC Health Plan, and I’m very excited to learn from and contribute to the initiatives being led by PHA.
“I am pleased to welcome UPMC Health Plan as a PHA member. UPMC Health Plan has a long history as a front runner in proactive chronic care management and has continued to build on this success with an exceptional emphasis on innovation and population health management,” said Rose Maljanian, Chairman & CEO at HealthCAWS and PHA’s Chairman Emeritus. “Ellen Beckjord will join the PHA Quality & Research Steering Committee where no doubt her skill and expertise will be embraced by the PHA member community.”
Population Health Alliance represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at www.PopulationHealthAlliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn
About UPMC Insurance Services
Serving more than 3.9 million members, UPMC Insurance Services is owned and operated by UPMC, a world-renowned health care provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh, Pa. UPMC Insurance Services includes commercial products from UPMC Health Plan for groups as well as individuals. Commercial products also include workers' compensation and employee assistance from nationally known Workpartners. Government products include Medicare Advantage (UPMC for Life); special needs plans for those eligible for Medicare and Medical Assistance (UPMC for Life Complete Care and UPMC Community HealthChoices); Medical Assistance (UPMC for You); and Children's Health Insurance Program (UPMC for Kids); and Community Care Behavioral Health, one of the nation's largest managed care behavioral health organizations. For more information, visit upmchealthplan.com.
