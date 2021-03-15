Scrap Metal Recycling Basics

Scrap metal recycling is efficient and environmentally-friendly; learn the basics of scrap metal recycling and all its benefits

Recycling any type of scrap metal is a process with virtually no drawbacks. Whether it is an old television or a junk car, these types of items still have inherent value in the materials they are made from. Even better, these materials can be reprocessed and made into new products, reducing the need for harmful mining practices, conserving energy and resources, and putting a few extra bucks in the bank.

What Can be Scrapped?

Most scrap metal companies and junkyards will take almost any kind of metal. Anything from televisions, computers, and soda cans to air conditioning units, ovens, furniture, and cars can be scrapped- junk cars wanted by a local scrapyard can yield quite a bit of profit. This also includes shredded scrap metal as well. These types of materials are made from either ferrous metals like iron, steel, and other metal alloys or non-ferrous metals like copper, brass, lead, and aluminum. A ferrous metal is one that contains iron while a non-ferrous metal does not contain iron. One simple way to determine if the metal you want to scrap is ferrous or non-ferrous is to use a magnet- any simple magnet will suffice. If the metal is drawn toward the magnet, it is a ferrous metal. If the metal is not drawn toward the magnet, it is non-ferrous. Ferrous metals are not as valuable as non-ferrous metals. Copper, which is a non-ferrous metal, can be worth around $4/lbs., but a ferrous metal like steel will only be worth about $.30/lbs. Regardless of the type, the metal still has worth. It is still wise to keep in mind the prices of metals to make sure you are getting paid fairly.

What Can My Scrapped Metal be Turned Into?

Recycled metal is important because it can be recycled over and over again without damaging any of its chemical makeup or properties. It is very easy to reprocess materials like steel and iron and be able to re-forge them into new products. Metal is a commodity and is used in almost any product. Sturdy and cheaper materials are used in construction jobs for roads, bridges, and building projects as well as shipping containers for international deliveries. Steel and aluminum can be repurposed into new cars, airplanes, boats, bicycles, motorcycles, and many other types of vehicles. Different types of furniture often contain a metal frame and modern technology and electronics often have copper circuit board, though some have moved on to using different materials.

Other Positive Reasons to Recycle Your Scrap Metal

The world we live in today is very driven by the manufacturing industry, and those companies are in constant need of metals in addition to many other materials. Mining is one of the most necessary forms of obtaining precious materials, but it can be harmful to both the workers and the environment. Though mining cannot be completely stopped, reducing the need for mining could conversely help reduce its harmful effects. Recycling materials also helps save natural resources. Because metals can be reprocessed and repurposed, there is less need to mine for raw materials. The recycling process also conserves energy by cutting out the need to process and refine raw materials. Refining iron ore requires much more energy than melting down and re-forging recycled iron. Overall, recycling metals is both better for the environment and for the economy.

Recycling scrapped metal has many advantages and should always be considered when discarding of old metal materials. Get in contact with your local scrap metal yard to get a quote for the materials you want to recycle. Recycling metals has many positives and virtually no drawbacks. If you are planning to scrap an old car, television, or computer, do some research on scrap yards nearby and make sure you are getting the best price in the most environmentally-conscious way.