Different Types of Kitchen Islands and Their Benefits

BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you need more counter space, or maybe extra storage? Have you been exploring how to make your kitchen more sociable? What about a kitchen island? Yardley Kitchen and Bath is regarded as one of the most dependable kitchen and bath remodeling contractors, not only with quality service, but reliable advice! We are here give examples of 3 common kitchen island designs and their benefits.

Table Kitchen Island

Table kitchen islands are the most common of all the designs we will discuss. Simply, this is a fixed kitchen island that provides extra counterspace and a new area for meals and social events. Have you ever found yourself not having enough space on your counter to prepare for a large meal? Well, problem solved!

Double-Tiered Kitchen Island

The main benefits of a double-tiered kitchen island is that it separates the dining area from the preparation area. If you're using the island for cooking, the raised top can keep any food splatter away from the dining area. Double-tiered kitchen islands allow not only more seating for guests, but a more intimate dining experience with a new modern kitchen design!

Rolling Kitchen Island

A rolling kitchen island, which is also known as a 'portable kitchen island', is a kitchen island on casters. Different from a table kitchen island that remains in the same position, rolling kitchen islands are able to be moved and positioned however you want, depending on what you need it for at the time! This not only allows you to have the extra storage and preparation space you've been searching for, rolling kitchen islands also provide a unique experience since you're able to set it however you desire. Rolling kitchen islands are also significantly more cost effective then a table kitchen islands, as they do not require a kitchen island installation service.



Finding new ways to upgrade your kitchens look can sometimes seem like a chore, but these simple designs will surely add a new and trendy feel while also providing the extra space you need. Make sure to contact your local kitchen contractors for any and all questions you may have for your upcoming project!