Global Medical & Scientific Authorities Recognize Ivermectin as a Safe & Effective Prevention & Treatment for COVID-19

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance to Convene Leading Global Experts to Discuss the Latest Research on Preventing & Treating COVID with Ivermectin

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORYAs the world continues to battle COVID-19, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) will convene a panel of leading scientific and medical experts from around the world to report on the latest research showing the safe and effective use of ivermectin in preventing and treating COVID-19.Scientists and physicians from the U.S., UK, EU, South America and Israel will discuss the latest scientific and clinical research as they call on governments to immediately adopt the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19. The discussions will include the latest data on how ivermectin has reduced positive COVID-19 cases in major cities across the world, ivermectin’s role in early treatment of COVID-19, and why ivermectin needs to be immediately adopted as a safe and effective prevention and treatment of COVID-19.The panel discussion will take place at 11:00am – 12:00pm ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021 via video conference. The first 15 minutes of the event is reserved for open Q&A with members of the media. A second Q&A will follow the panel discussion. Register to attend using the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bpNX8iNWTlWvu3kzYoWH6A Pressing questions discussed during conference will include:o What are the latest outcomes from ivermectin use in preventing and treating COVID-19 in larger populations?o Is ivermectin effective in preventing and treating the variants of COVID-19?o What is the safety record of ivermectin for preventing and treating COVID-19?o What have we learned from countries and regions using ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19 that will drive adoption of its use by more governments?The panel will be moderated by Dr. Mobeen Syed, CEO and Founder of DrBeen.com and DrBeen Online Medical Education.Medical Expert Panelists:• Pierre Kory, M.P.A, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer, FLCCCo Former Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin• Prof. Eli Schwartz, MD, DTMH, The Center for Geographic Medicine and Tropical Diseases, The Chaim Sheba Medical Center, Israelo Recognized center by the Ministry of Health of Israel for tropical and travel diseases.• Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD, Director, The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd., United Kingdomo Recently completed meta-analysis of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19• Hector Carvallo, MD, Professor of Medicine, Adolfo Ibanez University y Universidad Mayoro Former Director Ezeiza Public Hospital, Argentina• Marc Wathelet, PhD, Molecular and cellular biologist, Coronavirus specialist, Belgiumo Specializes in the study of respiratory viruses.o Has led several research projects into different strains of coronavirus, including SARS-CoV, which caused the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003-2004.About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care AllianceThe FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.For more information: www.flccc.net ##

How the FLCCC Came Together to develop effective protocols for COVID-19