Resgreen Group (Stock Symbol: RGGI) announces Successful Pilot Project, Leads To Sale Of Two More Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robots to Travelodge

We are very excited about implementing SLAM technology into the Atlas mobile robot in a manner that is cost effective for the customer” — Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resgreen Group ( Stock Symbol : RGGI) announces Successful Pilot Project, Leads To Sale Of Two More Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robots to TravelodgeRGGI Hires a Seasoned Sales Manager with a 20+ Year Stellar Track Record to Ramp up Wanda SD SalesRGGI announced their industry-changing Atlas mobile robot to be outfitted with cutting edge SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology purchased from the Netherlands-based company, Accerion Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Successful Experience. Sales Commenced on Wanda Disinfecting Robot System that Sterilizes Facilities with UV Light. Wanda Robot System Can Sterilize a 200 Sq. Ft. Space in 15 Minutes. Pull Buddy Load Moving Robot Completed and Ready for Commercial Use.Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs ( autonomous mobile robots ) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For investors the RGGI stock share structure is very attractive with 43.6 million shares outstanding and only 4.3 million shares in the public float. RGGI Delivers First Batch of Wanda SD Disinfecting RobotsOn December 30th RGGI announced it has delivered its first group of Wanda SD disinfecting robots to the Travelodge by Wyndham in Elkhart, Indiana. The Wanda robots use Ultraviolet C (UVC) lights placed on a 42-inch tower and underneath the vehicles to disinfect hotel rooms, meeting rooms and the lobby. Wanda’s UVC lights can destroy 99.9 percent of harmful pathogens in a 200 square-foot space in around 15 minutes.Due to the Covid pandemic RGGI has been overwhelmed with requests for an unmanned vehicle that can sanitize facilities including government offices and many types of businesses. Managers simply can't hire enough workers to consistently, thoroughly and reliably disinfect spaces with 99 percent accuracy but the RGGI Wanda system can do this important job.Wanda is the smallest vehicle in the RGGI product line-up. In addition to the sweeping UVC lights, Wanda can carry more than 300 pounds of packages and mail. The vehicle's base is 3D printed in a biodegradable sugar-based plastic and features a lithium-ion battery for quick, opportunity charging to enable 24/7 operation without human intervention.The UVC lights on Wanda break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in drinking water, wastewater, surfaces and even air. To be most effective, the light needs to be able to reach all surfaces and equipment, including corners and underneath furniture. The autonomous vehicle also includes human detection sensors to protect against unwanted exposure to UVC light.The affordable RGGI Wanda SD costs $5,000 and can be purchased at resgreenint.com with a $1,000 deposit. To watch video of Wanda disinfecting mobile robot in action visit https://youtu.be/KFqjpxI9Rgc  Manufacturing of First Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile RobotOn August 11th RGGI announced the company had finished building its premier Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) with rigorous floor testing of the vehicle including assessment of controls, PLC interface, laser safety devices, drive and power systems, traffic control and WiFi communications. Pull Buddy provides advanced technology at a cost-effective price, allowing companies of all sizes to automate their manufacturing and warehousing facilities.Additionally, RGGI uses standard components in a simple design to significantly lower maintenance costs.The RGGI Pull Buddy is unique because it will be able to move loads up to 2,000 pounds at 200 feet per minute, which is one of the fastest speeds in the industry. It will also be one of the most cost-effective AMRs due to its modular design for easy manufacturing. Pull Buddy's low-profile design, durability and affordability make it ideal for many applications, including moving dunnage at machining centers.Pull Buddy will be guided by magnetic tape and use RFID tags that can be strategically placed along the path to notify the vehicle to perform a specific task such as stop and go, as well as raise or lower attached equipment like pop-up pins or scissor lifts. RFID tags can be conveniently programmed on the vehicle itself. Pull Buddy will be less than 11 inches in height, allowing it to tunnel under customized carriers. An automatic pin can be used to engage the carrier, deliver it to a destination, and then, disengage for its next assignment.Pully Buddy can also run 24/7 by using opportunity charging, where the vehicle's battery is quickly charged at various stations set up along its path. The vehicle's flexible design enables it to be used in nearly any application from assembly to warehouse delivery to removing garbage and waste.For more information on Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI) visit: http://www.resgreenint.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 