Senate Floor Calendar: Monday, March 15, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 16TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Monday, March 15, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 317 NO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH COST SHARING (HICKEY)

(2) SENATE BILL 345/a PER DIEM & MILEAGE ACT CHANGES/SHPAC AMENDED (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE BILL 410/a ADJUSTMENT OF CERTAIN TAXES/STBTC AMENDED (BURT)

(4) SENATE BILL 340 MEDICAL MARIJUANA CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

(5) SENATE HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 242 CITIZEN SUBSTITUTE CARE REVIEW (KERNAN/MATTHEWS)

(6) SENATE BILL 294 MARRIAGE LICENSE & CERTIFICATE FEES (STEFANICS)

(7) SENATE BILL 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

(8) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISON (CAMPOS)S

(9) SENATE BILL 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

(10) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/ SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(11) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(12) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

(13) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 ADDRESS INSTITUTIONAL RACISM (LOPEZ)

(14) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/ SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(15) SENATE MEMORIAL 13 RECONVENE J. PAUL TAYLOR TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

(16) SENATE MEMORIAL 19 REDUCE CLIFF EFFECT & GENERATIONAL POVERTY (GALLEGOS)

(17) HOUSE STATE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS & INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 250/a LONG-TERM CARE DEMENTIA TRAINING REQUIREMENTS/ HFL AMENDED (SERRATO)

(18) HOUSE BILL 224 COMMUNITY ACTION BOARD CHANGES (LARA)

(19) HOUSE BILL 89 HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION (CHATFIELD)

(20) HOUSE BILL 163/a SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES/SEC AMENDED (MADRID)

(21) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE LABOR, VETERANS’ & MILITARY AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 20/aaa/w/o ec HEALTHY WORKPLACES ACT/HFL AMENDED/SHPAC AMENDED/STBTC AMENDED (CHANDLER/STEWART)

(22) HOUSE BILL 271 DEPOSIT OF CERTAIN FEES IN MOTOR TRANS FUND (HARPER)

(23) HOUSE BILL 201 PROBATION RELEASE FOR SOME DEFENDANTS (CADENA)

(24) HOUSE BILL 261/a UNM DATA FOR MUNI INCORPORATION PETITIONS/ HLLC AMENDED (MADRID)

(25) HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS & FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 238 FIRE PROTECTION GRANT FUND CHANGES (ARMSTRONG, G.)

(26) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 4/aaa NM CIVIL RIGHTS ACT/HFL AMENDED/SHPAC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LOUIS/CERVANTES)

(27) HOUSE BILL 212 REMAKE NMSU- CARLSBAD AS COMMUNITY COLLEGE (BROWN)

(28) HOUSE BILL 200 WATER TRUST BOARD PROJECTS & NM UNIT FUND (McQUEEN/STEWART)

(29) HOUSE BILL 76/aa EIB PERMIT DENIAL FOR POOR COMPLIANCE/HSEIC AMENDED/ HFL AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(30) HOUSE BILL 168 NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE COMPLIANCE (ORTEZ)

(31) HOUSE BILL 47/aa ELIZABETH WHITEFIELD END-OF-LIFE OPTIONS ACT/ HHHC AMENDED/HJC AMENDED (ARMSTRONG, D./STEFANICS)

(32) HOUSE BILL 67 PRIMARY CARE COUNCIL ACT (ARMSTRONG, D.)

(33) HOUSE BILL 185 EXEMPT OVER 75 FROM JURY DUTY- NO AFFIDAVIT (McQUEEN/STEFANICS)

(34) HOUSE BILL 96/aa CRIMINAL RECORDS & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT/HSEIC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (ROMERO, A./MOORES)

(35) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 275 FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

(36) HOUSE BILL 217/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS/ HSEIC AMENDED (CADENA)

(37) HOUSE BILL 46/a/ec INJECTABLE OPIOID TREATMENT STUDY/HAFC AMENDED (GARCÍA, MP)

(38) HOUSE BILL 120/a MILITARY SPOUSE EXPEDITED LICENSURE/HSEIC AMENDED (ALCON)

(39) HOUSE BILL 141 ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION (SARIÑANA)

(40) HOUSE BILL 196/a REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY CHANGES/HLLC AMENDED (EZZELL)

(41) HOUSE BILL 245/ec UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING (LOUIS)

(42) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 270/a AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES/STBTC AMENDED (GARCIA, H.)

(43) HOUSE BILL 303 UNLAWFUL LIQUOR LICENSE INDUCEMENTS (COOK)

(44) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

(45) HOUSE BILL 5/aa/ec ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS/HCEDC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(46) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 256 ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE (CHATFIELD)

(47) HOUSE BILL 131/a ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION/HAFC AMENDED (TRUJILLO)

(48) HOUSE BILL 230/a REAL ESTATE LICENSURE RECOVERY LIMITS/STBTC AMENDED (ELY)

(49) HOUSE BILL 277/a PUBLIC RETIREE BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION/HLVMC AMENDED (HARPER)

(50) HOUSE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 272/a HEALTH EASY ENROLLMENT PROGRAM/SHPAC AMENDED (THOMSON/McKENNA)

(51) HOUSE BILL 269/a MEDICAL RECORD DISCLOSURE/HHHC AMENDED (COOK)

(52) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 LT. GOV. ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN HONOR (CAMPOS)