Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, March 15, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Monday, March 15, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2021 (LUNDSTROM)

C/SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

*C/HB 296 CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS (MARTÍNEZ)

HB 55 PUBLICATION OF CAPITAL OUTLAY ALLOCATIONS (McQUEEN/TALLMAN)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair

– Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HJR 1 PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA (MAESTAS)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 6 STATE EQUALIZATION GUARANTEE DISTRIBUTIONS (LUNDSTROM)

C/HB 331 SCHOOL DISTRICT 2022 TRANSPO HOLD HARMLESS (ROMERO, GA)

HB 184 K-5 PLUS FUNDING & USES (ROMERO, GA)

HB 188 SECONDARY COMPUTER SCIENCE TEACHER LICENSE (SARIÑANA)

HB 219 BILITERACY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK TASK FORCE (GARRATT)

HB 266 SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER LICENSES (FIGUEROA)

HB 287 ACCESS TO CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE SVCS. (JOHNSON)

HB 189 COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE ATTORNEY PGM MAX SALARY (GARCÍA, MP)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. or one hour before the Floor Session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 234 STRENGTHEN GUARDIANSHIP PROVIDER OVERSIGHT (MATTHEWS)

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m. Public comment will be limited to two minutes per person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 15, 2021 – At the Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 31 MILITARY JUSTICE CODE SEX CRIMES DEFINITIONS (SARIÑANA)

HB 75 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFINITIONS (ELY)

HB 125 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER CHANGES (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 144 DAMAGE TO PROPERTY BY THEFT (DIXON)

C/HB 209 STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT (LOUIS)

SJR 2 ELIMINATE POCKET VETO, CA (CANDELARIA)

C/HB 12 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (MARTÍNEZ)

*C/SB 288 CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (PIRTLE)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HAVILAND, MARY LYNDON APPOINTMENT (HEMPHILL)

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents

HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ, BRENDA APPOINTMENT (HEMPHILL)

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents (Student)

LÓPEZ, DR. DANIEL H. APPOINTMENT O’NEILL)

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents

RUIZ, TRISH APPOINTMENT (KERNAN)

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents

HEAD, CHANDLAR NICOLE APPOINTMENT (INGLE)

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents (Student)

BUSTOS, PHILLIP ARTHUR APPOINTMENT (PADILLA)

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents

HJR 14 LOS LUNAS LAND TRANSFER (BALDONADO)

C/SB 454 ELECTION CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO)

