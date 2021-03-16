XSplit Ramps Up New Suite of Visual Communication Tools to Match Growing Business User Demand

Xsplit Presenter Xsplit Presenter Screenshot Xsplit Presenter Screenshot

XSplit Presenter and XSplit Capture launch in Private Beta as company reaches significant business-focus demand

XSplit is empowering the new remote workforce that we have seen develop during the pandemic” — states newly appointed CEO, Sean Fee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- XSplit , a suite of visual communication tools empowering remote workers, businesses, and content creators to share ideas with the world, today announces it will launch two new applications in Private Beta, XSplit Presenter and XSplit Capture, to meet its growing business user demand.In the last year, XSplit's customer base transitioned from 90% gaming customers to 50% gaming and 50% business, education and entrepreneur users. Additionally, due to accelerating work from home trends as a result of the global pandemic, XSplit’s business grew over 50% in 2020 and its VCam virtual background product saw 1,000% growth in monthly active users. This growth has emboldened the company to expand its suite offerings to cater to the significant rise in business user demand.XSplit launched as a pioneer of live streaming and recording applications in 2010 and was one of the driving forces behind the explosive growth of the multibillion-dollar game live streaming market. Their flagship application XSplit Broadcaster helped pave the way for many creators to easily produce content on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.“XSplit is empowering the new remote workforce that we have seen develop during the pandemic,” states newly appointed CEO, Sean Fee. “The growth we have seen in the last year is just the beginning of the journey and we’re now positioning our proven technology to serve and enable everyone to communicate, in real-time or asynchronously, with video. We are excited to be providing educators, entrepreneurs and business professionals with the tools they need to thrive.”To lead this new vision, Fee, previous co-founder of Player.me, acquired by XSplit in 2016, has been appointed as CEO. Former CEO, Henrik Levring, has transitioned into the role of CTO.“XSplit will continue building on this growth that is allowing us to expand and transition away from exclusively gaming users to cater toward many new customers that are utilizing our visual communication tools for purposes such as distance learning, remote work, and business communications,” adds Fee.XSplit is launching two new applications in Private Beta Mode: XSplit Presenter and XSplit Capture. XSplit Presenter will initially launch on Windows only with support for Mac soon to follow and XSplit Capture will be available on both Windows and Mac. XSplit aims to provide Mac support for all other XSplit applications, with the exception of XSplit Broadcaster, in the coming months.XSplit Presenter helps users to make real-time and asynchronous presentations more personal and engaging by allowing you to put yourself on top of your presentation, add live product demos and annotate your slides. It works with the most popular presentation tools like PowerPoint and Google Slides and integrates with all popular conference call solutions like Zoom, Teams, Google Meet and more. With XSplit Capture, users can easily take screenshots or record their screen and share it with others through a simple link. These two new apps further bolster XSplit’s premium license offering that also includes XSplit VCam, XSplit Broadcaster, and XSplit Connect: Webcam.To learn more about XSplit, please visit: https://www.xsplit.com/

