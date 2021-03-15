In a Year of Uncertainty, Skip Posts Big Wins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contactless mobile checkout provider, Skip, had a banner year in 2020, showing increases across the board in business partnerships, user base and product offerings. This growth in market presence comes due to an increased demand for faster, lower-contact solutions in the realm of grocery, convenience and small-format retailers.
In a year marked by challenges across all sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both consumers and merchants have had to adapt to new methods of shopping for household essentials. In response to these concerns, Skip rolled out new augmentations to its mobile app including an Order Ahead option that allows users to place orders for curbside, in-store and drive-through pickup. Thanks to these new offerings, Skip saw more than 50% growth in both its store count and number of shoppers across the United States.
“Even before the pandemic, shoppers were increasingly looking for ways to get their weekly essentials as quickly and efficiently as possible,” says Skip CEO Chase Thomason, “The fact Skip was created to address those concerns allowed us to make 2020 a big growth year for our company.”
One of the most impactful new products introduced in 2020 was the Software Development Kit (SDK), which allowed for the integration of Skip’s checkout experience with a partner retailer’s existing mobile app. The SDK was a contributing factor in new partner and integration growth including P97, Wipfli Digital, Rovertown, Velocity Logic, Zing and Core-Mark.
“With the strides we took last year, we are excited to bring even greater innovations to market in 2021,” says Thomason.
Skip is a company providing contactless checkout solutions, including mobile checkout, to the convenience store, grocery, and small-format retail industries through its suite of next generation checkout technology. To learn more and request a demo of Skip’s frictionless checkout, visit https://getskip.com/businesses/signup.
Dave Baker
