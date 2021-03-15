Mallcomm Partners With URW to Streamline Operations & Communications at America's Busiest Airports
URW will roll out the Mallcomm platform for centralized communications, operations management and tenant engagement at LAX Airport and Chicago ORD AirportORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallcomm announced today that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the premier global developer and operator of flagship destinations, will roll out the Mallcomm platform for centralized, real-time communications, operations management and tenant engagement at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). URW develops and manages the commercial programs at both airports.
Already used in 90 other URW properties around the world, Mallcomm is providing on-site management teams at LAX and ORD with essential tools to save time and deliver world-class operations within the fast-paced airport environment thanks to its ability to send instant, traceable messages and memos at the push of a button, reaching individuals via their mobile device no matter where they are.
URW will also benefit from the platform's ability to facilitate efficient operations management and workflows. Within the complex operating environment of an airport terminal, Mallcomm enables management to issue digital checklists to selected teams or retailers with a digital signature required on completion. Not only does digitizing this process save time, but it also provides invaluable data for traceability and operational maintenance standards. By pairing digital checklists with the ticketing module, workflows can be automatically generated to ensure that the correct teams are notified of maintenance or operational issues as soon as they are discovered.
Brian Petrow, Vice President, URW said: “Now more than ever, facilitating efficient, two-way communication among our tenants and partners is mission critical to operational excellence. Introducing Mallcomm at LAX and O’Hare enhances and streamlines our communications and operations management processes – all in real time from anywhere.
Randall McKillop, EVP of Americas, Mallcomm commented, “By working closely with the URW teams at both airports, we have provided a PropTech solution which will greatly improve the quality and efficiency of operations and communications processes. Following successful launches at both locations, concessioners are already engaging with and experiencing the benefits the platform provides too.”
