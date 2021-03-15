CareRite Centers Celebrates Social Work Month Alongside Girl Scout Troop 2631
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March is Social Work Month and CareRite Centers has partnered with Girl Scout Troop 2631 to celebrate the selfless acts of kindness and pride that social work professionals offer daily to those in need.
The CareRite Centers Network purchased over 2,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies for community partners in care, supporting Girl Scout Troop 2631
Each year CareRite Centers partners with a local Girl Scout Troop by placing large cookie orders to fund the troop’s annual programs, allowing the troop to accomplish their goals for the year and to live their dreams.
“Words cannot describe the honor that we have to support these young girls in their personal journeys of growth and development,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer for CareRite Centers.
This year CareRite Centers purchased over 2,000 boxes on behalf of Troop 2631.
CareRite Centers is a proud employer of hundreds of social workers across the nation. Throughout the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, social workers, alongside frontline first responders and healthcare workers, have served as the pillar of strength during the world’s most unprecedented time of need.
“In a time of great uncertainty, we know that supporting the growth and development of our future generations is so crucial to the hope that we all have for each other. As our organization also recently celebrated International Women’s Day, it is such a privilege to support the girl power of Troop 2631, and support their personal dreams of growth and togetherness,” continued Romano.
This year’s programming with Girl Scout Troop 2631 took place through virtual meetings as COVID-19 protocols have limited in-person meetings.
Throughout the month of March, the CareRite Centers network will celebrate and recognize social workers throughout the nation, as well as in the local community. As reflected in CareRite Centers’ mission, their employees serve as “the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion we are committed to.”
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long-term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education, and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
aromano@careritecenters.com