Funk/Blues Singer and Author SKKYYY Reaches New Heights with Release of New Album SKKYYY’S THE LIMIT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Mississippi’s own SKKYYY is excited to announce the release of her new album, SKKYYY’S THE LIMIT. SKKYYY aka Jennifer T. Conerly is the next big thing to hit the blues and funk scene, and her newest single marks an important step toward making a name for herself and solidifying her place in the industry.
This announcement follows the release of her first single, “Can i get with you,” which was released in May 2020. Since then, SKKYYY has been hard at work perfecting her sound and creating this hot new album.
As a lifelong music lover, SKKYYY has a long history of performing live, often performing at the Smokey Blues Clubs in Paris, Switzerland, and New York. SKKYYY’s music is timeless with a classic twist of passion and funk. SKKYYY was greatly influenced by artists like Chakra Khan and Mariah Carey, and their vibe shines through in SKKYYY’s own unique way.
SKKYYY has been immersed in the music scene from an early age. Her father, also a musician and performer, was part of the Mowtown Roots. She developed her musical point of view after spending time in the studio with world-class, highly renowned artists like P. Diddy, TLC, Blackstreet, and Brian McKnight.
SKKYYY is learning each step of the way as she spreads her wings, reaches new heights, and creates new music. For more information about SKKYYY, please click here.
About SKKYYY
SKKYYY is a Funk/Blues singer and a successful author. Her love of music led her to perform at the Smokey Blues Clubs in Paris, Switzerland, and New York City. Born in Jackson, Mississippi, SKKYYY brings Southern charm and warmth to everything she creates.
SKKYYY (Jennifer T. Conerly)
Wild Records llc,
