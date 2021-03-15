RINA Accountants & Advisors Appoints Partner Tracy Teale as new CFO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Teale has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of RINA Accountants & Advisors, a top Northern California accounting and consulting firm. The appointment is effective immediately.
In her new role, Tracy, who joined RINA in 1999, will oversee and guide the firm’s financial future. She also retains her management responsibilities as the head of the firm’s San Francisco office and is the Managing Director of RINA’s Not-For-Profit Practice Group.
This is not the first time Tracy has worn the CFO hat. Prior to joining RINA, she was the CFO of a not-for-profit organization and the CFO of a personnel firm.
“Tracy has been instrumental in the development of RINA’s San Francisco office and is an outstanding choice to manage the finances of our business in the future,” said Tom Neff, RINA’s Managing Partner. “She is an exceptional advisor to her clients and a valued leader in the firm. Her new responsibilities confirm the high regard in which she is already held by the staff who work with her.”
A resident of Clayton where she lives with her husband and two sons, Tracy is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA). She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of California, Santa Cruz, a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley, and a MBA in Operations Management and Masters of Taxation from Golden Gate University.
Tracy serves as Treasurer of the Financial Women of San Francisco, Vice President CoCo Kids, Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Girl Scouts of Northern California and Audit Committee Member for the Diablo Regional Arts Association.
