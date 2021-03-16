Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
biospatial expanding sales team

Improving healthcare delivery, quality, and outcomes with the premier EMS data and analytics platform

DURHAM, NC, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
biospatial today announced the expansion of their commercial sales team.

biospatial recently hired Andrew Schafer, VP Strategy and Andrew Langley, Senior Manager Sales and Marketing. In addition, biospatial recently launched an expanded website (www.biospatial.io).

“We are incredibly excited about Mr. Schafer and Mr. Langley joining biospatial to complement our Director of Commercial Development, Colleen Jordan,” commented Jon Woodworth, CEO. Mr. Woodworth continued, “In addition to these new hires, we plan to add additional resources in the second half of the year to keep up with increasing customer demand.”

“I am extremely fortunate to be working with the talented team at biospatial,” explained Andrew Schafer, VP Strategy. Schafer continued, “biospatial’s platform rapidly turns unique data assets into highly actionable outputs that improve healthcare outcomes across the healthcare continuum, it’s unlike anything I’ve come across in my career.”

Mr. Schafer has held previous senior management positions at companies such as IQVIA, Industry Standard Research (ISR reports), and Life Science Connect. Mr. Langley has held sales and marketing positions at companies including Industry Standard Research and IQVIA where he focused on working with emerging biotech companies.


About biospatial
Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, biospatial is a leading healthcare analytics business whose expansive data network provides biospatial and its customers with near real-time access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from thousands of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. biospatial combines a growing database of >100M EMS ePCRs (electronic medical records for EMS transports) with other healthcare data sources using proprietary artificial intelligence in support of customers across several large, data-hungry industries to enhance awareness, inform decisions, and improve outcomes.

For more information about biospatial's capabilities, please visit the company's website at www.biospatial.io, email sales@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/16157883/ or Twitter @biospatial1

Colleen Jordan
colleen.jordan@biospatial.io

Colleen Jordan
biospatial
colleen.jordan@biospatial.io
