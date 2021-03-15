Video River Networks Announces Removal of Caveat Emptor Tag

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKT: NIHK), proudly announced today that OTC Markets Group has removed the Caveat Emptor designation from the company profile. This designation may be assigned to those issuers which OTCM feels are a risk to the public due to promotion, fraud or other criminal activities, undisclosed corporate actions, set for suspension, or for other concerns. The removal of the designation from Video River Networks signifies that new management has successfully demonstrated to OTCM that the company is no longer a public risk.

Franklin Igwealor, CEO of Video River Networks stated, “The company owes a debt of gratitude to consultant, George Sharp, whose experience enabled the company to make its case to OTC Markets over a shorter period than we believe might have been required had management undertaken this project on its own. Mr. Sharp immediately told us what documents OTCM would require and helped us compile them for presentation together with his personal declaration. This was a more direct approach than waiting piecemeal for OTCM document requests.”

The company is preparing to act on its business plan, now that the last remaining hurdle in the attempt to acquire financing has been lifted.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology firm that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. Prior to September 15, 2020, NIHK used to be a specialty real estate firm, focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties. Prior to its real estate business model, the Company Power Controls Division has used wireless technology to control both residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices since 2002.

About George Sharp

Drawing from his experiences as a litigant, investigator and forensic researcher, George Sharp consults with attorneys and publicly-traded companies seeking to protect investors. He has appeared on television and referenced in the print media for his efforts to combat microcap fraud. He is also the President of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCPINK: FORW). To learn more about George Sharp's services, visit www.clippercp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

