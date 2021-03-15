My Future Purpose Features Special Guest Dr. Mona Jhaveri founder of Music Beats Cancer Wednesday March 17 at 4:00 EDT

Our purpose is to inspire yours Dr. Mona Jhaveri made a discovery in a lab at the National Institute of Cancer that could help treat ovarian cancer Dr. Mona Jhaveri Founder and Director of Music Beats Cancer a non-traditional crowd funding model partners with emerging artists

WESTON, CT, US, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mona Jhaveri, Founder and Director of Music Beats Cancer will be the featured guest on My Future Purpose Wednesday’s weekly virtual Zoom series March 17th at 4:00 (EDT) to discuss how the non-traditional crowd-funding model enables donors to give directly and transparently to a cancer fighting campaign they care about.What’s unique about the Music Beats Cancer platform is that donors will receive quarterly updates on the progress of the campaigns they support. This is different from traditional grant-making charitable models where committees are appointed to decide where and how charitable contributions are spent. Committees do not share the outcomes of supported research with donors.“In our new world where choice and transparency are highly valued Music Beats Cancer goal is to become the ‘go-to’ cancer charity to enable donors and the public to learn about cutting edge treatments innovators are working on all over the world to fight against cancer,” said Dr. Jhaveri (see www.musicbeatscancer.org ) Music Beats Cancer partners with emerging musical artists to help raise funds and awareness.“Billions are spent every year in search of a discovery for more than 200 individual diseases that fall under the cancer umbrella,” said Joyce Cohen, Chief People Officer of My Future Purpose. “This is why we are excited to host Dr. Mona Jhaveri to explain to our guests how this unique model enables individuals to monitor research results and have a vested stake in the outcome.”Dr. Jhaveri began her career as a cancer researcher and moved into the biotech industry where she quickly realized that fundraising is extremely difficult, if not impossible over time. She received her doctoral degree in biochemistry, she went on to do postdoctoral training at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) where she made a discovery in the lab that could help treat ovarian cancer, one of the deadliest cancers for women worldwide. After accessing the patent rights to the technology from NCI, she launched a biotech company, Foligo Therapeutics Inc., to focus on developing the technology for fighting ovarian cancer.Challenged by the continuing efforts to raise needed funds her company succumbed to the ‘valley of death,’ a metaphorical place where great ideas go to die because they lack the critical funds to move forward.Music has always been an effective expression of cultural norms, values and desires. Therefore, those who create music have great potential to positively influence beliefs and cultural change.As an example, Airy Jeanine from New Jersey, an emerging artist and top fund raiser for Music Beats Cancer received a lot of support from family, friends and fans that are willing to donate to help fund to find a cure for cancer (see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-LNLxKdYZo Another artist Matt Gold, a chart-topping and acclaimed singer-songwriter has earned an international fan base for his boldly emotive adult contemporary music. Gold said the deaths of two friends from cancer impacted him, but also made him realize the power of music. This led him to be a featured artist with Music Beats Cancer.The artists that raise the most money get a reward like a unique performance opportunity or a meeting with a record label.Dr. Jhaveri is purpose driven and focused on her quest to support the biotech entrepreneurial community in advancing innovative ways to detect, monitor, treat and prevent cancer. She strongly believes if we are to succeed in the war on cancer, we must invest in a culture of innovation where failure is an inevitable and necessary component of success. “One of these innovations will work and change lives,” says Dr. Jhaveri, “we simply need the ability and the requisite cash to try.”To join the discussion with Dr. Mona Jhaveri on Wednesday, March 17 at 4:00 PM (EDT) register at www.myfuturepurpose.com How you can helpCheck out the Music Beats Cancer website and if you feel compelled, make a donation to an active cancer-fighting campaign that inspires you. Also, follow Music Beats Cancer on social media, sign up for the newsletter and stay tuned for future Music Beats Cancer concert events. Note: Monies raised from Music Beats Cancer partnered artists support our Community Mega Fund, a fund dedicated to matching the crowd, dollar for dollar.ABOUT MY FUTURE PURPOSEMy Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas who are committed to the growing Purpose Movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly speakers, quarterly workshops, virtual retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host a weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 PM (EST) virtual online discussion featuring special guests who share inspiring stories of fulfilling personal purpose. To join and to learn more see myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours.

