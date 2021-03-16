When Nature Meets Therapy
Center for Nature Informed Therapy and Irvine Nature Center Team Up to Offer Nature Informed Therapy to Local Communities
This integrates the benefits of the natural world into our sessions with our clients who especially now, during this pandemic, are craving in-person meetings which connect us to the great outdoors."
— Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D., LCPC
Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative (CMHC), the newly launched Center for Nature Informed therapy (CNIT), and Irvine Nature Center have signed a collaboration agreement allowing CMHC licensed therapists to conduct nature informed therapy using Irvine Nature Center’s grounds. The partnership will combine Irvine Nature Center’s beautiful landscape with CMHC’s groundbreaking Nature Informed Therapy to community members to improve their mental well-being by connecting with self, each other, and the outdoors.
CMHC just launched the new division, Center for Nature Informed Therapy, solely focused on using nature-based programs to treat anxiety, trauma, and grief. “We are very excited to work with Irvine Nature Center,” said Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Founder and Clinical Director of CMHC. “The partnership with Irvine enables us to integrate the benefits of the natural world into our sessions with our clients who especially now, during this pandemic, are craving in-person meetings which connect us to the great outdoors.”
As the Deputy Director of Irvine Nature Center, Courtney Sagal shared the excitement, saying “We are thrilled to collaborate with CMHC who share our vision of lifelong engagement with the natural world through environmental learning and green living.”
About Center for Nature Informed Therapy
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature informed counseling and group programs. As a division of CMHC, Center for Nature Informed Therapy offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.
About Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative
Founded on the principles of clinical excellence, diversity, and equal access, CMHC has been delivering best-in-class mental health care since 2014. With some of the highest-rated experts in the field of anxiety, trauma, and grief, CMHC offers services ranging from therapy, psych evaluation, medication management, life coaching, to workshops. For more information about Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, visit its website at www.cmhcweb.com.
About Irvine Nature Center
Irvine Nature Center was founded in 1975 in an old barn at St. Timothy’s School in Stevenson, Md. Today, Irvine is the only private, non-profit nature center in the region. Irvine provides more than 800 environmental education program sessions annually to 95,000 children and adults. This programming occurs at the nature center, as well as throughout our local community. Irvine brings our award-winning programs to over 4,400 public and private school students, as well as to community and senior centers across Maryland.
We welcome visitors to explore our 211 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and meadows. Irvine has emerged as a leader among Mary¬land’s environmental education centers and incorporates a unique and comprehensive focus on the natural science of the Piedmont into its interactive exhibit hall and educational programming.
Through extensive educational program¬ming, Irvine’s goal is to ex¬pose children and adults to the importance of environmental literacy. We show our visitors, members, and friends the importance of environmental stewardship and teach a concern for the planet that translates into actions that help preserve our natural world and create a healthier planet. For more information about Irvine Nature Center, visit its website at www.ExploreNature.org
