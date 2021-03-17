CoCoa Oriental Network Selects flexiWAN for SD-WAN Services
Featuring a global network across Greater China and major APAC cities, CoCoa offers global networking services to its enterprise customers harnessing flexiWAN
flexiWAN is a great fit for our customers and this partnership allows us to extend SD-WAN services to all our customers across Asia.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flexiWAN, the world’s first open source SD-WAN & SASE, announced today that it was selected by CoCoa Oriental Network Limited (CoCoa) for offering global networking and connectivity services across major countries in APAC including Greater China, Japan and Singapore.
— Joel Ma, CEO of CoCoa
CoCoa is an ICT service provider across Greater China and beyond dedicated to providing high-quality end-to-end network services including MPLS, VPLS, IEPL, SD-WAN, Internet access and integrated IT solutions.
CoCoa and its associate companies hold relevant telecommunication licenses issued by the relevant Authorities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. CoCoa’s network covers the entire Greater China region with over 40 carrier-neutral PoPs and more than 4,000 local endpoints across 100+ cities throughout the region. The state-of-the-art infrastructure is architected with fault tolerance and robust resiliency and includes multiple diversified high-bandwidth connectivity between Hong Kong and China.
“We are very impressed with the flexiWAN product and with the fast response from the flexiWAN technical team.” said Joel Ma, CEO of CoCoa. “flexiWAN is a great fit for our customers and this partnership allows us to extend SD-WAN services to all our customers across Asia.”
“We are delighted to work with the CoCoa team. Their global network and strong presence in the APAC region with over 100 employees on the ground in different countries, will allow flexiWAN to reach many new customers and expand our footprint in the region” said Amir Zmora, CEO & Co-founder of flexiWAN. “Using flexiWAN in tandem with its global network, CoCoa can now offer its customers global connectivity in high quality and at an attractive price.”
CoCoa’s services are fully compliant with the latest international telecom service standards and provides customers with the best Service Level Guarantee.
In addition to the major international network hub in Hong Kong, CoCoa launched new hubs in Tokyo and Singapore last year which are important gateways between Greater China, Americas, Southeast Asia and beyond, including Middle East, Africa, and Europe. CoCoa’s global network footprint and capabilities can support global carrier customers having China requirements as well as China customers having global requirements.
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets. With its “3 World Firsts”: First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.
To learn more about flexiWAN’s unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter (https://twitter.com/flexiWan) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexiwan).
About CoCoa
For more information about CoCoa’s ability in ICT services, please visit www.cocoaoriental.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cocoaorientalnetworkco.ltd./).
Marketing
flexiWAN
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
flexiWAN Overview