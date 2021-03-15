JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews March 15, 1907, the day state representatives approved a Missouri Senate resolution that gave the Show-Me State the ability to let citizens draft initiative petitions and referendums to be determined on ballots.
You just read:
This Date in Missouri Senate History: March 15, 1907
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.