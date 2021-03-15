St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: March 14, 2021 at approximately 2235 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danforth PL, Corinth
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Anthony Harvey
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 14, 2021 at approximately 2235 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to a reported family fight in the area of Danforth PL in
Corinth, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and through the course of the
investigation it was determined that Anthony Harvey (30) caused pain to a
household member. Harvey was taken into custody and it was later determined that
Harvey had a prior domestic assault conviction, resulting in the charge of 2nd
Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
Harvey was processed at the Bradford State Police Outpost, issued conditions of
release, and was later released with a citation. Harvey will appear in Orange County Criminal
Court on March 15, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 15, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)