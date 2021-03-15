Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401082

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2021 at approximately 2235 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danforth PL, Corinth

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Harvey                                                

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 14, 2021 at approximately 2235 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported family fight in the area of Danforth PL in

Corinth, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and through the course of the

investigation it was determined that Anthony Harvey (30) caused pain to a

household member. Harvey was taken into custody and it was later determined that

Harvey had a prior domestic assault conviction, resulting in the charge of 2nd

Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

Harvey was processed at the Bradford State Police Outpost, issued conditions of

release, and was later released with a citation. Harvey will appear in Orange County Criminal

Court on March 15, 2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 15, 2021 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

