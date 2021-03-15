Democratizing Philanthropy: How ImpactGiv Is Pairing Philanthropists with Change-Makers to Fund Purpose-Driven Projects
Focused on Supporting Innovative Change-Makers, ImpactGiv Empowers Youth, Women, and Non-Binary Activists to Create a Sustainable ImpactTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is full of brilliant minds with the potential to create a lasting change to impact our planet on both a social and sustainable level. The problem is, many of these great innovators do not have the means to take their vision to fruition, especially within marginalized communities. All of society suffers when great minds are unable to better the world we live in. Introducing ImpactGiv, the revolutionary platform that connects passionate philanthropists with innovators and activists to fund the projects that will change the world.
Founded by Harvard and University of Toronto graduate Nabil B. Arif, ImpactGiv seeks to provide a tangible way to bridge the gap between ideas and opportunity. Micro-philanthropists from around the world can now donate a sum of money, or a mentorship, directly to the causes they are passionate about. From there, activists and change-makers gain access to grants, mentorship, or monetary help to catapult their social or sustainable project to the finish line.
Philanthropists of any income level or background now have the means to contribute donations as low as $10, to initiatives near and dear to their values. These missions include but are not limited to:
- Black Lives Matter
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- COVID-19 Response
The year 2020 brought to light social and sustainable movements that have been in the shadows for far too long. ImpactGiv seeks to not only bring light to these missions but bring opportunity to push them forward, creating meaningful change to make the world a better place for future generations and decrease the global divide.
Through proof of concept, dedication to impactful philanthropy, and unwavering commitment to empowering change-makers around the world; the purpose-driven vision of Nabil B. Arif and ImpactGiv has come to fruition.
To learn more about ImpactGiv, please visit: https://impactgiv.com/
About ImpactGiv
Impactgiv.com is a non-profit prioritizing the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through pairing micro-philanthropists with purpose-driven projects. Founded amidst the global pandemic by Harvard and University of Toronto graduate Nabil B. Arif, ImpactGiv was created to create a digital and social impact for micro-grants, micro-scholarships, and mentorships. ImpactGiv envisions a systemic shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet, but that is only possible when all brilliant minds are provided with the resources they need to create change. The ImpactGiv platform puts the power back into the hands of innovators while simultaneously providing philanthropists an avenue to donate their time or money to initiatives they are passionate about.
Website
Nabil B. Arif
ImpactGiv
+1 4163018508
nabilarif@g.harvard.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter