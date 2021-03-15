Season setting proposals online

Sheridan -

This year’s big game season proposals will be made available to the public via online slideshow presentations beginning on March 25. A live question and answer session with Sheridan Region biologists will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will not be a formal presentation, but an informal meeting to discuss the proposals. Attendees should review the recorded online proposals prior to attending the meeting.

Written or online comments about the proposals or other general regulation proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021.

Click here to submit online comments or mail to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Division, ATTN: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Click here to register for the Sheridan Region Q and A session on March 30.

- WGFD -