Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,576 in the last 365 days.

Season setting proposals online

Sheridan -

This year’s big game season proposals will be made available to the public via online slideshow presentations beginning on March 25. A live question and answer session with Sheridan Region biologists will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will not be a formal presentation, but an informal meeting to discuss the proposals. Attendees should review the recorded online proposals prior to attending the meeting.

Written or online comments about the proposals or other general regulation proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021. 

Click here to submit online comments or mail to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wildlife Division, ATTN: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Click here to register for the Sheridan Region Q and A session on March 30.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Season setting proposals online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.