Senate Floor Calendar: Sunday March 14, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 16TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Sunday, March 14, 2021 Senate Convenes at 7:00 p.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 439/ec LEGISLATIVE STAFF 1-TIME COMPENSATION (MUÑOZ)

(2) SENATE BILL 213 PROHIBIT GAY OR TRANS PANIC DEFENSE (CANDELARIA/BARRERAS)

(3) SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 289/aa SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT./SEC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (LOPEZ)

(4) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 279 OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE CHANGES (O’NEILL)

(5) SENATE BILL 316/a GENDER & ORIENTATION DATA COLLECTION/SJC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(6) SENATE BILL 230/a INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN STATE AGENCIES/SJC AMENDED (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(7) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 438 REPEAL LOCAL TRANSPO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND (MUÑOZ)

(8) SENATE BILL 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

(9) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

(10) SENATE BILL 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

(11) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(12) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(13) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

(14) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(15) HOUSE BILL 179 FEES FOR VITAL RECORDS FOR HOMELESS (JOHNSON)

(16) HOUSE BILL 68 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT ACT CHANGES (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(17) HOUSE BILL 183 NO FINES OR FEES FOR SOME JUVENILE CRIMES (MONTOYA, RE)

(18) HOUSE BILL 51/aa ENVIRONMENTAL DATABASE ACT/HENRC AMENDED/HSEIC AMENDED (CHASEY/STEWART)

(19) HOUSE BILL 25 LESC STUDY OF PUBLIC & POST-SECONDARY ED. (ROMERO, GA)

(20) HOUSE BILL 239/a CREATE DEPUTY MINE INSPECTOR POSITION/HFL AMENDED (ARMSTRONG, G.)

(21) HOUSE BILL 146 TRANSFER SOME DUTIES TO DISTRICT COURTS (CADENA)

(22) HOUSE BILL 240/aa “CONTRACTING HOSPITAL” DEFINITION/HHHC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (FAJARDO/BACA)

(23) HOUSE BILL 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

(24) HOUSE BILL 41 ESTABLISH CERTAIN LAND GRANTS-MERCEDES (GARCÍA, MP)

(25) HOUSE STATE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS & INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 250/a LONG-TERM CARE DEMENTIA TRAINING REQUIREMENTS/HFL AMENDED (SERRATO)

(26) HOUSE BILL 224 COMMUNITY ACTION BOARD CHANGES (LARA)

(27) HOUSE BILL 89 HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION (CHATFIELD)

(28) HOUSE BILL 163/a SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES/SEC AMENDED (MADRID)

(29) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 4/aaa NM CIVIL RIGHTS ACT/HFL AMENDED/SHPAC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LOUIS/CERVANTES)

(30) HOUSE BILL 271 DEPOSIT OF CERTAIN FEES IN MOTOR TRANS FUND (HARPER)

(31) HOUSE BILL 201 PROBATION RELEASE FOR SOME DEFENDANTS (CADENA)

(32) HOUSE BILL 261/a UNM DATA FOR MUNI INCORPORATION PETITIONS/ HLLC AMENDED (MADRID)

(33) HOUSE BILL 196/a REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY CHANGES/HLLC AMENDED (EZZELL)

(34) HOUSE BILL 185 EXEMPT OVER 75 FROM JURY DUTY- NO AFFIDAVIT (McQUEEN/STEFANICS)

(35) HOUSE BILL 96/aa CRIMINAL RECORDS & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT/HSEIC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (ROMERO, A./MOORES)

(36) HOUSE BILL 200 WATER TRUST BOARD PROJECTS & NM UNIT FUND (McQUEEN/STEWART)

(37) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 275 FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

(38) HOUSE BILL 217/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS/ HSEIC AMENDED (CADENA)

(39) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 256 ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE (CHATFIELD)

(40) HOUSE BILL 76/aa EIB PERMIT DENIAL FOR POOR COMPLIANCE/ HSEIC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(41) HOUSE BILL 5/aa/ec ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS/ HCEDC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(42) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

(43) HOUSE BILL 131/a ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION/HAFC AMENDED (TRUJILLO)

(44) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 LT. GOV. ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN HONOR (CAMPOS)

###