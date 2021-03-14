COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 130,350 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation of 795,155 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. New York providers have now administered 89.7 percent of total doses and 94.3 percent of first doses delivered in weeks 1 to 13. Delivery of the week 14 allocation begins mid-week.              

 

"Thanks to our robust distribution infrastructure across the state and the men and women who work tirelessly to get shots into people's arms, we are quickly working through our weekly vaccine supply," Governor Cuomo said. "We are still millions of shots away from critical mass, and as our weekly allocation from the federal government grows, we will ramp up our efforts to continue our outreach to underserved communities and the most vulnerable New Yorkers. I salute all New Yorkers for how far we have come in our fight against COVID, and in order to maintain and build on our remarkable progress, it is important that we continue to be vigilant as we proceed with getting more people vaccinated."       

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.              

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 6,577,070 

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 130,350

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,059,488

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 22.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 11.3%  

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

271,866

3,832

136,911

2,396

Central New York

245,670

3,807

131,729

2,076

Finger Lakes

279,554

5,087

144,813

2,675

Long Island

504,146

7,616

279,976

5,820

Mid-Hudson

421,148

7,766

214,194

3,820

Mohawk Valley

120,622

1,964

64,787

1,546

New York City

1,995,286

47,552

977,121

27,764

North Country

140,785

1,101

77,794

1,142

Southern Tier

148,057

2,445

77,169

1,417

Western New York

289,025

4,944

160,269

1,995

Statewide

4,416,159

86,114

2,264,763

50,651

 

 

               

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 -                2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07* 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

455,365

339,790

795,155

7,336,265

 

 

Region

Total Doses Received

Total Doses Administered

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

Capital Region

449,300

405,422

90.2%

Central New York

417,835

363,971

87.1%

Finger Lakes

459,945

417,405

90.8%

Long Island

856,830

771,758

90.1%

Mid-Hudson

706,510

618,039

87.5%

Mohawk Valley

208,120

183,693

88.3%

New York City

3,258,485

2,935,856

90.1%

North Country

238,240

217,916

91.5%

Southern Tier

262,985

222,873

84.7%

Western New York

478,015

440,137

92.1%

Statewide

7,336,265

6,577,070

89.7%

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.          

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.    

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.         

