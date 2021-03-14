COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 130,350 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation of 795,155 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. New York providers have now administered 89.7 percent of total doses and 94.3 percent of first doses delivered in weeks 1 to 13. Delivery of the week 14 allocation begins mid-week.

"Thanks to our robust distribution infrastructure across the state and the men and women who work tirelessly to get shots into people's arms, we are quickly working through our weekly vaccine supply," Governor Cuomo said. "We are still millions of shots away from critical mass, and as our weekly allocation from the federal government grows, we will ramp up our efforts to continue our outreach to underserved communities and the most vulnerable New Yorkers. I salute all New Yorkers for how far we have come in our fight against COVID, and in order to maintain and build on our remarkable progress, it is important that we continue to be vigilant as we proceed with getting more people vaccinated."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 6,577,070

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 130,350

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,059,488

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 22.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 11.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 271,866 3,832 136,911 2,396 Central New York 245,670 3,807 131,729 2,076 Finger Lakes 279,554 5,087 144,813 2,675 Long Island 504,146 7,616 279,976 5,820 Mid-Hudson 421,148 7,766 214,194 3,820 Mohawk Valley 120,622 1,964 64,787 1,546 New York City 1,995,286 47,552 977,121 27,764 North Country 140,785 1,101 77,794 1,142 Southern Tier 148,057 2,445 77,169 1,417 Western New York 289,025 4,944 160,269 1,995 Statewide 4,416,159 86,114 2,264,763 50,651

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07* 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14 455,365 339,790 795,155 7,336,265

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 449,300 405,422 90.2% Central New York 417,835 363,971 87.1% Finger Lakes 459,945 417,405 90.8% Long Island 856,830 771,758 90.1% Mid-Hudson 706,510 618,039 87.5% Mohawk Valley 208,120 183,693 88.3% New York City 3,258,485 2,935,856 90.1% North Country 238,240 217,916 91.5% Southern Tier 262,985 222,873 84.7% Western New York 478,015 440,137 92.1% Statewide 7,336,265 6,577,070 89.7%

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.