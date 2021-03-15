Anonos Releases Risk Assessment Framework For Briefing Boards of Directors on Schrems II Risk Mitigation
Develop Schrems II risks and mitigation strategies, and achieve predictability and certainty of operations.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anonos, an industry-leading provider of GDPR-compliant Pseudonymisation technology, has released a Board Risk Assessment Framework (https://www.SchremsII.com/Board2) to help companies develop Schrems II risks and mitigation strategies. This two-page document highlights the two main risks arising from non-compliance with Schrems II, including the risk of Board/Executive Director personal and criminal exposure and catastrophic disruptions to business operations.
In the broader environment of change stemming from Schrems II, Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) in Germany have begun to undertake enforcement steps. Most notably, DPAs in Hamburg and Berlin, as part of a larger Schrems II Task Force, are conducting random checks on companies to determine compliance. (Article: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/schrems-ii-dpas-germany-begin-compliance-checks-other-gary-lafever/)
The Anonos Board Risk Assessment Framework helps to cut through much of the confusion surrounding Schrems II and helps GCs, CPOs and DPOs provide their Boards and C-Suites with information on the availability of GDPR Pseudonymisation as an immediately-available solution to establish a defensible position. Companies miss the first and most fundamental step of determining compliance with Schrems II by not undertaking risk assessment processes. They may be caught unprepared when DPAs inevitably bring enforcement actions in their jurisdictions.
As noted by the Board Risk Assessment Framework, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has released guidelines on what is required from a technical perspective to bring an organisation’s data protection process into compliance with Schrems II. Most importantly, the EDPB recommends the implementation of GDPR-Pseudonymisation for protecting data in use. Before Schrems II, many companies were only familiar with using encryption and other techniques to protect data in transit and data at rest. EDPB recommendations and the Schrems II ruling highlight additional requirements to protect data when it is in use.
The Schrems II Board Risk Assessment Framework is now available to view and download at https://www.SchremsII.com/Board2. Over 1,000 GCs, DPOs, and CPOs, have already accessed this document in preparation to brief their C-Suite and Board.
Anonos provides state-of-the-art software solutions that enable the lawful processing of EU data without reducing data utility or accuracy. This technology also extends beyond EU applications and is applicable to other privacy frameworks and data sovereignty requirements outside of the EU.
CEO and General Counsel of Anonos, Gary LaFever, notes: “Predictability and certainty of operations are critical in this continually-changing regulatory environment. Companies must brief Boards and executive suites on the risks associated with non-compliance and formally note corporate actions for the record. When companies risk major business disruptions and potential personal and criminal exposure for executives and Board members, the stakes are high. It’s fair to say that any choice not to comply or not to take steps towards compliance will not be looked upon kindly by regulators.”
