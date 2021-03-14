America’s Book Lover Patzi Gil Celebrates her Talk Show’s Anniversary Interviewing Best-selling Author Tasha Alexander
Patzi Gil’s radio show, “Joy On Paper,” features authors, celebrities, sports stars and military heroes. Her secret to success? J-O-Y.
It’s my joy to talk every week to amazing writers—from best-selling New York Times authors to those who’ve just released their 1st book. For me it’s always fun to hear about their passion to write...”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patzi Gil loves people in general and writers in particular. Perhaps that’s why her radio broadcast “Joy On Paper” is so popular with readers. They feel like they’re at their kitchen table listening to a friend talk about her favorite topic: Books.
“Joy On Paper” (www.radio-joyonpaper.com) is a nationally syndicated radio show broadcast live from WTAN 1340-AM (www.tantalk1340.com) on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
On Tuesday, March 16, Patzi’s special guest for her anniversary show will be Tasha Alexander, whose first book was “And Only to Deceive,” published in 2005. Since then Alexander launched the long-running Lady Emily Series.
Patzi has been called “America’s Book Lover”—and with good reason: She’s read more than 10,000 books and possesses a near-photographic memory when it comes to details. Her mission includes helping authors reach a broader audience as well as inspiring people who dream about writing a book.
“It’s my joy to talk every week to amazing writers—from best-selling New York Times authors to those who’ve just released their first book,” Patzi said. “For me it’s always fun to hear about their passion to write and what it takes to become a published author. It’s fun for me to hear their stories, and I hope their words will inspire new writers.”
Among the authors she’s interviewed: Mary Higgins Clark, Lee Child, David Baldacci, Carolyn G. Hart, Lawrence Block, Sue Grafton, Robin Cook, Jojo Moyes, Brad Meltzer, Deborah Johnson, James Shapiro, David E. Hoffman, C. J. Box, Lori Wilde, Sara Paretsky, Karin Slaughter, and Rachel Renee Russell.
“Joy On Paper” was first broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day, 2015. The idea for the show came to Patzi while driving to visit her husband who was hospitalized at the time.
“As I pulled into the parking lot, the idea just popped in my head—‘Joy on Paper,’ a program for writers and those who dream of writing,” she recalled. Though she had no radio experience, Patzi was on the air within three weeks. Her first interview: legendary literary agent Irene Goodman. She credits the program’s fast launch to the encouragement she received from station owner (and fellow book lover) Lola Thornton Wagonvoord.
Six years into the program, Patzi has checked off a number of her dreams: She’s interviewed Poet Laureate of the United States Juan Felipe Herrera, a plethora of Mystery Writer of America Grand Masters, hundreds of New York Times best-selling authors as well as dozens of celebrities, sports stars, and military heroes.
Here’s what guests say about Patzi:
“I’ve loved being a guest and being interviewed by Patzi on ‘Joy On Paper.’ Her passion for books shines through; she knows and reads every one of the books she talks about. No general, boring, generic questions from her but genuine interest and enthusiasm and knowledge. For authors she has been a joy herself, to know, and work with.”— Margaret George, author of “Elizabeth I,” “Helen of Troy,” and “The Memoirs of Cleopatra”
“Patzi Gil takes hosting interviews with authors to a whole new level. Thorough with her research, imaginative with her questions, and inclusive with her audience, Patzi has made ‘Joy On Paper’ the book-related radio show that every author—from #1 Bestsellers to MWA Grandmasters to first-time novelists just starting out—wants to be a part of.”— Andrew Grant, husband of Tasha Alexander, and author of the Paul McGarth series. Grant, who’s also known as Andrew Child, is taking over the popular Jack Reacher series launched by his brother Lee.
“Congratulations on six years of your wonderfully warm and probing interviews... and of treating your guests like solid gold!"— Layng Martine, Jr., a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame whose songs include “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” “Rub It In,” and “Way Down,” the last single recorded by Elvis Presley.
“Talking with Patzi for ‘Joy On Paper’ has been one of my favorite perks in being an author. Patzi has an encouraging and joyful spirit that is truly contagious over the airwaves. Her devotion to the craft is inspiring and has not only brought my books to a much wider audience, her enthusiasm makes the books she showcases absolutely shine.” — L.A. Chandlar, author of the Art Deco mystery series.
“Joy On Paper is more than a radio show, more than a podcast ... it’s a clean, well-lighted place where writers are hosted by someone who deeply loves books and reading, and talks about both with heart and enthusiasm—and yes, absolute JOY ... There is simply nothing else like it. Long may it run.” — Jerome Preisler, who has written more than 30 books, including the New York Times best-selling Tom Clancy’s Power Plays series. He’s also author of the Net Force series, co-created by Tom Clancy.
Since the show’s launch, Patzi has added a number of regular segments, including:
“Our Legal Eagle” — Bill Larson of Larson & Larson answers questions about how to protect valuable intellectual property, with a focus on the legal-related aspects of writing and publishing.
“Book Buzz: The Best of Mysteries” — Author Rita Moreau contributes quick, lively, summaries of the best-of-the-best mysteries on the market.
“Book Buzz: Children’s Books” — Davon Miller, author of the “Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock" series, puts a spotlight on children's books of all shapes and sizes, a great segment for anyone looking to find gifts for children, grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
What’s Patzi’s next big goal?
“I want to expand the program to five days a week—because there are just so many great authors I want to help promote.”
ABOUT: “Joy On Paper” is broadcast from the WTAN studios in Clearwater, FL, and heard in the Tampa Bay area on 1340-AM and 106.1-FM. It’s also available on the Internet at www.tantalk1340.com.
