Interstate Plastics Provides Antimicrobial Plastics for Interior Wall Cladding Solutions
To better protect areas against the spread of microbes, Interstate Plastics now offers the Palclad™ Pro Hygienic PVC Wall Cladding System.
Palclad™ is tested to JIS Z 2801/ISO 22196 standards, an internationally recognized material test for evaluating inhibiting or killing the growth of microorganisms on treated materials.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial plastics are plastics that contain an active ingredient that inhibits or counteracts microbial growths, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. They are used in areas that require clean and sanitized areas at all times, including restrooms, food preparation areas, and hospital clean rooms. To better protect these areas against the spread of microbes, Interstate Plastics now offers the Palclad™ Pro Hygienic PVC Wall Cladding System, a highly effective solution to microbial issues.
— Christopher Isar
The Palclad™ Pro is an antimicrobial wall cladding system of PVC panels that have been tested to stringent JIS Z 2801/ISO 22196 standards, internationally recognized test methods for evaluating the antibacterial activity of treated plastic materials to inhibit or kill the growth of test microorganisms. They feature silver ions, a known natural antimicrobial agent, which are added into the panel before the extrusion process to give it the ability to kill microbes and prevent their growth. These ions are so effective that they can even kill antibiotic-resistant microbes. Coupled with Palclad™ Pro’s excellent chemical resistance, these panels are easy to maintain and clean.
Palclad™ Pro panels are easy to fabricate and form and great for uneven surface cladding. In addition to their antimicrobial properties, the panels are Class A fire rated and have excellent electrical and thermal insulation properties to further protect the spaces they cover.
Palclad™ Pro has a high-quality printing substrate that accepts many inks to allow for the creation of beautifully decorated wall coverings. And to create a smooth finish, color-matched welding rods come included with the panels. Interstate Plastics offers Palclad™ Pro in white, beige, blue, and green, with both glossy and matte finishes available.
For more information on wall cladding solutions and how Palclad™ Pro can safeguard critical areas against microbes, experts at Interstate Plastics are happy to help – give them a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, and profiles, as well as plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. All of our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always just a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Plastics
+1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn