Westminster Barracks/ DUI#2, LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles                            

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in the town of Londonderry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, LSA, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Alison Freleng       

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 13, 2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash in the area 2046 VT Route 100 in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, VT. The initial investigation determined the operator left the scene of crash. A short time later the operator was located at her residence, she was identified as Alison Freleng. An investigation revealed that Freleng was impaired and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to Winhall Police Department where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 11:00 a.m. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov

 

 

Westminster Barracks/ DUI#2, LSA, Negligent Operation

