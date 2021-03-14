Westminster Barracks/ DUI#2, LSA, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 in the town of Londonderry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, LSA, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Alison Freleng
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 13, 2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash in the area 2046 VT Route 100 in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, VT. The initial investigation determined the operator left the scene of crash. A short time later the operator was located at her residence, she was identified as Alison Freleng. An investigation revealed that Freleng was impaired and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to Winhall Police Department where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/30/2021 at 11:00 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Kali Eyles
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600