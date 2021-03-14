Derby Barracks/ Two-Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A500767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 @ 0945
STREET: VT RT 101 & VT RT 100
TOWN: Troy
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kathryn Bond
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Hood, front bumper, both front quarter panels
INJURIES: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christopher Cote
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Encore
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side doors and rear quarter panel
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, he Vermont State Police was
advised of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 101 and VT RT 100 in
the Town of Troy. Upon Troopers arrival the vehicles were moved out of the
intersection to Mill St. Investigation revealed Bond to have failed to yield right of
way at the stop sign on VT RT 101 and crashed into Cote who was traveling south
on VT RT 100.
