Derby Barracks/ Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A500767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 03/13/2021 @ 0945

STREET: VT RT 101 & VT RT 100

TOWN: Troy

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kathryn Bond

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Hood, front bumper, both front quarter panels

INJURIES: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christopher Cote

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Encore

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side doors and rear quarter panel

INJURIES: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, he Vermont State Police was

advised of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 101 and VT RT 100 in

the Town of Troy. Upon Troopers arrival the vehicles were moved out of the

intersection to Mill St. Investigation revealed Bond to have failed to yield right of

way at the stop sign on VT RT 101 and crashed into Cote who was traveling south

on VT RT 100.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881