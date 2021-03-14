Marquis Who's Who, Celebrates Muhammad Mustafa Rashid for his Dedication, Service and Inclusion
Marquis Who's Who, Celebrates Muhammad Mustafa Rashid for his Dedication, Service and InclusionUNITED STATES, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rashid is celebrated and included in the Marquis Who's Who Biographies. Marquis Who's Who has been chronicling individuals for over a century. Mr. Rashid's accomplishments includes a decade of experience in international trade and international development. He is also an alumnus of University of California Davis and University of Detroit Mercy. He holds a Bachelors of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from University of California Davis, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from the University of Detroit Mercy and is currently a MBA candidate at University of Detroit Mercy. His inspiration to pursue his education came from his arrival in the United States, consequent studies as an independent scholar and prior studies in a Catholic High School and Cambridge International Examinations. Prior to journeying to California he worked odd jobs, while lending a helping hand to his family, and trying to stay out of trouble. He is proud of his accomplishments in the United States because of the fact that he accomplished and became the person through the resources provided to him by this country.
Mr. Rashid completed his transfer course work at Berkeley City College relying on federal loans and grants as an independent scholar and was granted a full-scholarship to attend University of California Davis. Wanting to further his education in Economics he enrolled in the Master of Arts in Economics program at University of Detroit Mercy and was awarded a fellowship with King Chavez Parks due to his prior studies in philosophy and experience with underrepresented communities. He has also been awarded a Ford scholarship and a scholarship from the College of Business Administration to continue his studies, During his time at University of Detroit Mercy he has presented to Ford, Michigan State University and has been awarded with a lifetime membership and induction into the International Association of Business Schools, St. Ignatius Chapter and Alpha Iota Delta, Mu Chapter. He is also a published author in journals such as; the Journal of Advanced Studies in Finance, Journal of Advanced Studies in Management, Journal of Economics and Political Economy and is currently working towards his MBA and research projects with Jesuit Universities.
