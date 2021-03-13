Muhammad Mustafa Rashid Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Philosophy and Economics
Muhammad Mustafa Rashid Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Philosophy and EconomicsUNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rashid is a researcher, scholar and alumnus affiliated with the University of Detroit Mercy and University of California of Davis. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from the University of California Davis and a Master of Arts in applied economics from the University of Detroit Mercy. Currently, Mr. Rashid is a Master of Business Administration candidate at the University of Detroit Mercy, where he has been a graduate teaching and research assistant since 2018. His prior experiences include a decade of experience in international trade of textiles, international development and research experiences with the University of California.
Raised in Pakistan, Mr. Rashid's interest in a career in philosophy and economics was born out of early positive experiences with teachers at St. Patrick's High School who supported his diverse interests, and continuing encouragement from his postsecondary professors in the United States. Since 2016, Mr. Rashid has been writing and publishing his research in professional publications, such as; the Journal of Advanced Studies in Finance, the Journal of Economics and Political Economy, the Journal of Advanced Research in Management, and on his website, www.muhammadmustafarashid.com.
Mr. Rashid's research interests include economic and business history, macroeconomics, international economics, public finance, and industrial organization. He has been named a Ford Scholar and a King Chavez Parks Scholar and is a life-time member of the International Association of Jesuit Business Schools, St. Ignatius Chapter and Alpha Iota Delta, Delta Mu Chapter. He is also a Chartered Economist as certified by the Global Academy of Finance and Management and is a designated Fellow. In the coming years, he aspires to continue producing innovative and ground-breaking research in the fields of philosophy and economics. In order to stay at the cutting edge of trends and theoretical developments in his specialty, Mr. Rashid is professionally affiliated with numerous organizations, including the Royal Institute of Philosophy, the American Philosophical Association, the Royal Economic Society and the American Economic Association.
