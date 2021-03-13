TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Metropolitan Nashville

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Metropolitan Nashville, Friday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 5 p.m., a 911 call was placed from a home in the 2800 block of Greer Road in Goodlettsville. The first of three Metropolitan Nashville police officers arrived at 5:11 p.m. and, according to reports from the scene, encountered a woman armed with various items. The officers’ interactions with the woman, identified as Melissa Wooden (DOB: 3/8/88), escalated for reasons still under investigation, and resulted in an officer first deploying a taser then at least one of the officers firing his service weapon, striking Wooden. She was subsequently hospitalized. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.