New Announcement Mom Nominate Your Kid to Earn Invite for Sweetest Chocolate Party

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet party to celebrate kids who do good in LA; by rewarding VIP chocolate party on 4/3/21 in Santa Monica.
Mom proud of your daughter or son? Tell us how, and earn invite for The Sweetest Party for Good on 4 3 2 1!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "How do we inspire kids to be their best selves? By celebrating their achievements with fun fulfilling and memorable experiences."
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet celebration '4 3 2 1 Party for Good' to celebrate kids who do good; by rewarding a VIP Mom+Kid chocolate party on 4/3/21 in Santa Monica.
How Mom Nominates Kid to Earn Invite for Chocolate Party
Kids Attend Elementary or Middle School in LA (and do Good in the community).
Mom submit a video 'tell us what' you are most proud about your daughter or son?
(How do they make a difference?)
(Upload Video to Facebook or YouTube) email link to Sara(at)Recruitingforgood(dot)com
Submit Video Link Before March 31st 2021 to Earn Invite for Special Mom Kid Party
(Social Distanced Party for 10 Moms and 10 Kids)
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "I love celebrating unsung heroes, surprise your kid by nominating them today, to earn invite for our awesome party for good!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
