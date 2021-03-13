Small Organic Bedding Company Celebrates 40 Years of Sustainable Business This Earth Day with Raffle & Weekly Deals
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural handmade bedding company, White Lotus Home, will celebrate their 40th Anniversary on Earth Day, April 22nd, this year. This is a major milestone for the company, a small family-owned business with just 10 employees, on its mission to offer products that are non-threatening to our planet and the humans who live here.
“We help our customers save the earth while they sleep!” says Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “I believe we’re ahead of our time, and our industry is going to be the next big disrupter.”
White Lotus Home handcrafts quality all natural and organic mattresses, pillows, and bedding designed to last, and in the process, aims to cut down on waste during every aspect of their products’ life cycle. Using exclusively USA grown cotton for their products, the small business has purchased over 2,000,000 pounds of American grown cotton and more than 20,000 pounds of USA raised wool over the last four decades.
White Lotus Home is celebrating their 40th anniversary with weekly deals and a raffle in which 40 lucky winners will be given the chance to purchase 100% organic products at conventional prices.
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s 40th Anniversary Celebration, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com and subscribe to their newsletter for more details.
Marlon Pando
