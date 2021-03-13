Zach Turnbull new Buffalo Wildlife Biologist

Sheridan -

Zach Turnbull has been hired as the Buffalo Wildlife Biologist, replacing Cheyenne Stewart who was promoted to regional wildlife coordinator.

A native of western Oregon, Turnbull earned a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife science from Oregon State University. While at the university, he worked on forest and sage grouse projects. After graduation, he worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on a nutrition/predation study looking at body conditions of elk, black-tailed deer, mountain lions and black bears, as well as the interactions between the species, and a study of mule deer in eastern Oregon.

Since December 2005, Turnbull has worked as a large carnivore biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish stationed in Pinedale. In this position, he worked with grizzly and black bears, wolves and mountain lions, responding to and helping prevent conflicts throughout the region.

Turnbull was recognized with the Friend of Agriculture award by the Green River Valley Cowbelles/Cattlewomen in 2019 for his extensive work on livestock depredation. He also received the 2015 Peer Recognition Award for the Game and Fish Pinedale Region and was a member of Game and Fish’s 2012 Team of the Year.

Turnbull began his duties as the Buffalo wildlife biologist on March 1.

- WGFD -