Important Notice: Delivery Sales of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

In December 2020, the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (“PACT Act”), also known as the Jenkins Act, was amended to include electronic nicotine delivery systems (“ENDS”) in its definition of “cigarette.” Read more about the amended PACT Act registration and requirements in important notice #21-01 posted here.
