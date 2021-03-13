Rutland Barracks Fatal Crash Update
Update: Pedestrian Identified
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B400910
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours
STREET: US RT 4
TOWN: Mendon, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Turnpike Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
UNKNOWN
PEDESTRIAN #1(deceased):
Henry Miles
Age: 54
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling west on US RT 4 in the Town of Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck an individual who crossing the roadway. The individual sustained serious injury as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Shaughnessy with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.