Rutland Barracks Fatal Crash Update

Update: Pedestrian Identified

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B400910

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours

STREET: US RT 4

TOWN: Mendon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Turnpike Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

UNKNOWN

PEDESTRIAN #1(deceased):

Henry Miles

Age: 54

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling west on US RT 4 in the Town of Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck an individual who crossing the roadway. The individual sustained serious injury as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Shaughnessy with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.