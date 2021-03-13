HDOT News Release: Maui Weekly Lane Closures

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 16, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

— HOBRON AVENUE (ROUTE 32A) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hana Highway and Perimeter Road, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

3) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

4) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation.

5) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36A) —

1) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 36A) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hana Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— MAUI VETERANS HIGHWAY (ROUTE 311) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway) (Route 311) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.3, S Puunene Avenue and Hookele Street, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— PUUNENE AVENUE (ROUTE 3500) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Puunene Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Airport Access Road, on Wednesday, March 17, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.