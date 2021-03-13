HDOT News Release: Kauai Weekly Lane Closures

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE (NIGHT WORK)

Nightly single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Rice Street and Makoi Street, on Monday evening, March 15, through Friday morning, March 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for restriping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Shoulder closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.6 and 6.6, Leho Drive and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday evening, March 15, through Friday morning, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAPAA

Shoulder closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

4) KILAUEA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, March 14, through Friday morning, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

5) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

6) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction near mile marker 25, between Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. The South bound lane will be closed to allow crews to work near the bottom of the slope. Traffic will be alternating through the open North bound lane.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work.