HDOT News Release: Oahu Weekly Lane Closures

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Tentative single lane closure of the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway from 8:30 p.m. on Monday night, March 15, through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 16, for sign installation work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right l on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Nimitz Highway/O’Malley Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) KALIHI TO SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Halawa Interchange on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

10) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup.

11) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Paiwa Street underpass and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Sunday, March 7, through Friday, March 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking.

12) SALT LAKE TO KALIHI

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Ala Aolani Street and Ala Kapuna Street on Tuesday, March 16, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure of the Kaua Street onramp to the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

3) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction on Saturday, March 13, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., for utility work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, March 16, through Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel, for maintenance work.

Westbound closure on Tuesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eastbound closure on Thursday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work and pothole patching.

2) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road overpass anf Kamehameha Highway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

3) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Laukahi Street and Waa Street on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Lunalilo Home Road on Monday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KAAAWA TO MALAEKAHANA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Malaekahana Valley Road and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility maintenance.

2) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

4) PEARL CITY

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kuala Street on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) PEARL CITY

Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

6) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kuala Street on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kapuhi Street on Thursday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 am. To 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday night, March 16, through Friday, March 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road resurfacing. Motorists should use the Pali Highway or the H-3 Freeway as an alternate route.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Kahekili Highway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for pedestrian overpass repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, March 15, through Friday morning, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Sumner Street on Monday night, March 15, through Friday morning, March 19, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the west bound H-1 Freeway onramp from Nimitz Highway (Route 92) on Sunday night, March 14, through Friday morning, March 19, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Middle and right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Country Club Road on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for restriping, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Left or right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Coelho Way on Monday, March 15, through Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

5) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Akamu Place and Waokanaka Street on Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., to maintain sidewalk gateways.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

—ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Ala Moana Park Drive and Piikoi Street on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in both directions between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Leeward Bikeway project.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in the northbound direction between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drilling.

2) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, March 14, through Friday, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Rogers Boulevard on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure of Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Auld Lane and Kokea Street on Sunday night, March 14, through Friday morning, March 19, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. Left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed during this time.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, March 14, through Friday morning, March 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit. org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Kolowaka Drive and Iroquois Road on Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for stormwater maintenance work.

2) EWA

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and Laulaunui Street on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

3) EWA

Left lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions in the vicinity of Aawa Drive on Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for stormwater maintenance work.

4) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Laulaunui Street and Aawa Drive on Thursday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for stormwater maintenance work.