Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, March 13, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Saturday, March 13, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL)

*C/SB 5 LOCAL EC. DEV. PROJECT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

*HB 46 INJECTABLE OPIOID TREATMENT STUDY (GARCÍA, MP)

HB 120 MILITARY SPOUSE EXPEDITED LICENSURE (ALCON)

C/HB 238 FIRE PROTECTION GRANT FUND CHANGES (ARMSTRONG, G)

SB 54 PUBLIC SCHOOLS FACILITIES AUTHORITY FUNCTIONS (SOULES)

SB 130 PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (SOULES)

HB 212 REMAKE NMSU- CARLSBAD AS COMMUNITY COLLEGE (BROWN)

SB 410 ADJUSTMENT OF CERTAIN TAXES (BURT)

HB 165 BIENNIAL BUDGET PILOT PROJECT (ANDERSON)

*C/HB 232 PUBLIC SCHOOL VENTILATION IMPROVEMENT ACT (STAPLETON)

HB 141 ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION (SARIÑANA)

SB 345 PER DIEM & MILEAGE ACT CHANGES (GONZALES)

C/HJR 1 PERMANENT FUND FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD, CA (MAESTAS)

SB 317 NO BEHAVIORAL HEALTH COST SHARING (HICKEY)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

ARMIJO, JERRY ANTHONY REAPPOINTMENT (MUÑOZ)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents

LEPRE, DAVID A. APPOINTMENT (INGLE)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents

ESPINOZA, VERONICA REAPPOINTMENT (HEMPHILL)

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (Student)

SAUCEDO, CHRISTOPHER T. APPOINTMENT (MOORES)

New Mexico State University Board of Regents

BITSIE, NEIL LEE APPOINTMENT (POPE)

New Mexico State University Board of Regents

SANCHEZ, FRANK APPOINTMENT (CAMPOS)

New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents

ULIBARRI, CHRISTOPHER REAPPOINTMENT (CAMPOS)

New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents (Student)

HJR 3 VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON)

SM 13 RECONVENE J. PAUL TAYLOR TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/HB 291 TAX CHANGES (MARTÍNEZ)

C/HB 15 SUSTAINABLE BUILDING TAX CREDIT (ORTEZ)

C/HB 278 MANUFACTURING SERVICES GROSS RECEIPTS (HARPER)

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

SB 300 PAID TIME OFF TAX CREDIT (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

C/SB 438 REPEAL LOCAL TRANSPO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND (MUÑOZ)

*C/HB 20 HEALTHY WORKPLACES ACT (CHANDLER)

HB 21 PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS (GARRATT)

HB 60 MOTOR VEHICLE SALE LOCATIONS (REHM)

SB 306 CONTINUATION OF NORTHERN NM AMTRAK SVC. (CAMPOS)

HB 240 “CONTRACTING HOSPITAL” DEFINITION (FAJARDO/BACA)

HB 90 TAX PENALTIES & REMEDIES (CHANDLER)

C/HB 98 OMNIBUS TAX BILL (MARTÍNEZ)

HB 66 UNIFORM CODE SECURE TRANSACTION LANGUAGE (NIBERT)

HB 271 DEPOSIT OF CERTAIN FEES IN MOTOR TRANS FUND (HARPER)

