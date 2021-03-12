Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-024-722

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 10:47 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-027-397

On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 4:16 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-028-314

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 12:55 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-031-068

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, 62 year-old Walter Barnes, Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.