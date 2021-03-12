Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,811 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 400 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-024-722

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 10:47 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-027-397

On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 4:16 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-028-314

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 12:55 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-031-068

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, 62 year-old Walter Barnes, Jr., of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offenses in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.