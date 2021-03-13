Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commemorating RBG’s Birthday

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “I’m a very strong believer in listening and learning from others.”

Justice Ginsburg’s legacy and teachings live on as The National Judicial College begins its newly-created Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture series on Monday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Hawaii time. It would have been RBG’s 88th birthday.

Deborah Jones Merritt, distinguished professor of law at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, will be the inaugural RBG lecturer. She clerked for both Justice Ginsburg on the D.C. Circuit and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court.

While we continue to mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg, we can honor her memory by demonstrating our own commitment to lifelong learning about the principles of equal justice. As we pursue justice for all, I hope you are inspired by the courageous principles by which she lived and administered the rule of law.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

