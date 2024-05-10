Judges Browning and Morikawa Recognized by HWL

HWL President Tara Buckley, left, congratulates Judge Trish Morikawa and Judge R. Mark Browning (ret.) at the organization’s awards ceremony in April. Photo by Joseph Esser Photography.

HONOLULU — Congratulations to First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning (ret.) and First Circuit Judge Trish K. Morikawa, who were honored by the Hawaiʻi Women Lawyers on April 25 at the Hoʻokupu Center.

Judge Browning received the Distinguished Service Award after 28 years of stellar service to the Judiciary and the community. He began as a District Court Judge in 1997 and was appointed to the Circuit Court in 2010. Judge Browning served as Deputy Chief Judge and Senior Judge of the Family Court for six years, and was appointed Chief Judge in 2017.

Judge Morikawa received the Outstanding Judicial Achievement Award for her leadership in creating a program focused on women in the criminal justice system. She played a pivotal role in the establishment of Women’s Court (Mohala Wahine), starting from scratch and welcoming the first participants in less than a year.

HWL also honored the late Patricia Mau-Shimizu (Lifetime Achievement Award), Rochelle Vidinha (Outstanding Women Lawyer Award), and Robin Wurtzel (Presidentʻs Award).