Litter Pickup Adopt A Highway

Montoursville, PA – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways as the weather begins to warm up, motorists may see volunteers participating in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Adopt A Highway (AAH) program picking up litter along highways across District 3’s nine county region.

District 3, which serves Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, has 307 groups who volunteer to pick up litter on nearly 853 miles of state-owned roadways.

• Columbia County has 42 AAH groups who have adopted over 112 miles of highway. • Montour County as 9 AAH groups who have adopted over 23 miles of highway. • Lycoming County has 47 AAH groups who have adopted over 117 miles of highway. • Sullivan County has 5 AAH groups who have adopted 41 miles of highway. • Northumberland County has 37 AAH groups who have adopted 165 miles of highway. • Snyder County has 20 AAH groups who have adopted over 43 miles of highway. • Union County has 26 AAH groups who have adopted over 67 miles of highway. • Tioga County has 64 AAH groups who have adopted over 138 miles of highway. • Bradford County has 57 AAH groups who have adopted over 147 miles of highway.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

