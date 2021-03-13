Bridge Replacement Project Begins on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that work will begin next week on a bridge replacement project on Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County. The bridge, which carries Route 522 over Beaver Creek, is located approximately 3-miles southwest of Beaver Springs.

On Monday, March 15 through mid-April, the contractor, LTT Trucking, will begin construction of a temporary roadway and clearing trees. Motorists can expect traffic to be stopped intermittently, controlled with flagging, while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting.

Upon completion of the temporary roadway, traffic will be diverted around the work area at a reduced speed limit, while the bridge is being replaced.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing 2-span structure, which will be replaced with a single span structure with concrete box beams. Additional work includes rock-lining of slopes, bituminous paving, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and tree replacement.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, lane changes, changes in traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

LTT Trucking of North Bend, Pennsylvania, is the primary contractor of the $ 1.5 million project. Work is expected to be completed in late October 2021, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

