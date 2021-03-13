Route 30 Improvements Resume Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work on the Route 30 improvement project in East McKeesport and East Pittsburgh boroughs and North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will resume Monday, March 15 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in various locations on Route 30 in both directions between Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh and Route 48 in North Versailles weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late May. Crews will conduct ADA ramp installation, curb improvements, tree trimming, and pavement marking work.

The $13.59 million project includes milling and resurfacing on Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional work includes drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp installation, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, and sign and pavement marking installation. The project will conclude in late Spring 2021.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

