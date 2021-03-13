​PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 60 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

03/12/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 60 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) and ramps, West Rockhill, Richland, and Springfield townships and Quakertown Borough;

Butler Avenue and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

U.S. 202 and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Route 611 (Doylestown Bypass), Doylestown Borough;

Route 611 (Easton Road), Doylestown Borough;

Route 232 (Second Street Pike), North Hampton Township;

Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township;

Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;

Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;

5th Street, Hilltown Township;

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) and ramps, Falls Township and Tullytown Borough;

Route 332, Newtown Borough and Middletown Township; Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township;

Route 413 (Durham Road), Newtown Borough and Wrightstown Township; and

Business U.S. 1, Bristol and Falls townships.

Chester County

Lower Pine Creek Road, West Pikeland Township;

Buckwalter Road, East Vincent Township;

Newcomen Road, Uwchlan Township;

North Caln Road, Caln Township;

Route 41, West Fallowfield Township’

Embreeville Road/West Chester Road, West Bradford Township;

Whitford Road, West Whiteland Township;

Dowling Forge Road/Hopewell Road, East Brandywine Township;

Yellow Springs Road, Tredyffrin Township;

Route 100, West Whiteland Township;

Route 272, West Nottingham Township; and

Route 841, Franklin Township.

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Chester Heights, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Media Borough;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

Route 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;

Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;

Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;

Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;

Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township; and

Cheyney Road, Concord Township;

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Collegeville Borough;

Park Avenue, Upper Providence Township;

7th Avenue, Limerick Township;

Lewis Road, Limerick Township;

2nd Avenue, Royersford Borough;

Route 152 (Limekiln Pike), Ambler Borough and Horsham Township;

Doylestown Road, Montgomeryville Township; and

Papermill Road, Cheltenham and Springfield townships.

Philadelphia County

Route 63;

I-95;

Castor Avenue;

Route 73;

U.S. 1;

Arimingo Avenue;

Henry Avenue;

Interstate 76;

Route 3;

U.S. 30;

Parkside Avenue;

Lancaster Avenue;

Kingsessing Avenue; and

Whitby Avenue.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2021, PennDOT has used more than 1,274 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.gov and clicking on “Submit A Roadway Concern.”

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

