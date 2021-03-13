Route 119 Road Restrictions - Youngwood Borough

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 119 in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County. The restrictions will be located between the intersection of Hillis Street and the New Stanton Borough line. The restrictions will begin on Monday, March 15 and will continue until August.

The restrictions will be long term and in place 24/7 and will include 11’ width restrictions. Crews will be working 6 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform the reconstruction of Route 119 (3rd and 4th Streets).

Utility contractors will continue to install new water lines, sewer lines, gas lines and electric lines in the north and southbound lanes on Route 119 between Hillis Street and Washington Avenue, and along Depot Street. Utility contractors will implement their own lane closures when needed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

