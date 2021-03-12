Bill to Reduce Testing Burden, Support Teachers Clears Committee

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate Education Committee approved bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Jefferson County) that aims to reduce the standardized testing burden on students and teachers this academic year.

The bill would direct the Colorado Department of Education to ask the federal government to waive the many required standardized tests for Colorado students in 2021. Instead, schools would administer abbreviated testing to students – ensuring districts still have access to valuable assessment information while maintaining critical learning time.

“Students, teachers and others in the education system have already endured more than their share of difficulties in the last 12 months, and we don’t need to add unnecessary burdens to them as they continue to recover,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada. “This bill will reduce the number of standardized assessments given this spring, offer maximum flexibility to districts administering the tests, and still meet the federal testing requirements.”

Upon approval from the federal government, HB21-1161 would suspend the administration of state science assessments for students enrolled in grades 5, 8, and 11; math assessment for students enrolled in grades 3, 5, and 7; and English language arts assessments for students enrolled in grades 4, 6, and 8. For the 2020-21 school year, the bill suspends the administration of the social studies assessment for students enrolled in elementary and middle school.

The bill does allow the parent of a student to request that their child participates in the English language arts or the math assessment if they would have normally received one – allowing parents some choice.

HB21-1161 also prohibits school districts from using test results to evaluate educator performance for the 2020-21 school year.

The bill now moves to Senate Appropriations for consideration. To track the progress of the bill, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.